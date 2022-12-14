Liverpool ready to make big money move for Argentina's FIFA World Cup star - Reports

Liverpool are determined to acquire the services of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez next year after he impressed for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to reports.

Liverpool have long been tipped to strengthen their midfield in the summer of 2023. Injuries to players in the position this season have only further reinforced their desire to revamp the area at the end of the season.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has provided the Reds with an opportunity to closely monitor players on their radar. Among the midfielders on the club's wishlist is Argentina international Fernandez.

It appears the Merseyside-based club are already in the driving seat to sign the Benfica star. According to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Liverpool already have Fernandez 'in their hands'.

O Jogo @ojogo Liverpool tem Enzo Fernández na mão a pensar no mercado de verão dlvr.it/SfH1lJ Liverpool tem Enzo Fernández na mão a pensar no mercado de verão dlvr.it/SfH1lJ https://t.co/lqtTPzQEz1

Jurgen Klopp is said to be determined to bring the 21-year-old midfielder to Anfield next summer. To the Reds' delight, the player also prefers to move to Merseyside, as per the report.

Liverpool have thus promised to match any offer that Fernandez attracts if the report is to be believed. That agreement, though, is for the end of the season and not the January transfer window.

Moby @Mobyhaque1 Portuguese outlet O Jogo again reporting “Liverpool have Enzo in their hand.There is a pre-agreement in place & Liverpool will match any offer for Enzo next summer”. Portuguese outlet O Jogo again reporting “Liverpool have Enzo in their hand.There is a pre-agreement in place & Liverpool will match any offer for Enzo next summer”. https://t.co/95QpYqzFSY

It is worth noting that Benfica only acquired Fernandez's services from River Plate for €12 million in the summer. The player has a contract with the Primeira Liga giants until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The Argentinian is also regarded as one of the most important players in Roger Schmidt's team. Benfica are thus expected to demand a significant amount of money for his sale next year.

It remains to be seen how much sum Klopp's side are prepared to fork out for Fernandez. The midfielder, who has starred for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup, reportedly has a €120 million release clause in his contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



River Plate also have percentage of future sale on Enzo. The release clause included into Enzo Fernández contract with Benfica is worth €120m. Club has no intention to sell Enzo or let him leave in January.River Plate also have percentage of future sale on Enzo. The release clause included into Enzo Fernández contract with Benfica is worth €120m. Club has no intention to sell Enzo or let him leave in January. 🚨🇦🇷 #transfersRiver Plate also have percentage of future sale on Enzo. https://t.co/IHU04n4ZVV

How has Liverpool target Fernandez fared at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Fernandez was restricted to substitute appearances in Argentina's first two group-stage matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he has since started in each of their last four games.

The midfielder notably scored in the side's 2-0 win over Mexico in their second group match. He then provided an assist as La Albiceleste beat Poland 2-0 to progress into the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

While Fernandez is yet to register a goal or assist in the knockouts, he has played every single minute for Argentina in their last three games. He is now expected to keep his place in the starting line-up for the final on December 18.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 2671 votes