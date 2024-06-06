Liverpool are reportedly set to make a move for Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida this summer. The Dutchman has also been linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Geertruida, 23, came through Feyenoord's academy and has made 198 senior appearances for them, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists. He had a good 2023-24 season with the Dutch side, registering nine goals and five assists in 47 games across competitions.

Geertruida's performances have seen him garner interest from Liverpool and Tottenham, as per Caught Offside. The Reds appointed former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as their manager following Jurgen Klopp's departure this summer. This perhaps gives them the edge in the race to sign the right-back.

The Merseysiders had to deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury last season, as he made 37 appearances across competitions. They played the likes of Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley in the position but are looking for more reinforcements.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are preparing to sell Emerson Royal and have been in contact with AC Milan, as per Fabrizio Romano. They are, hence, looking for a replacement for the Brazilian and some competition for Pedro Porro.

As per the aforementioned report, Feyenoord have slapped a €20-25 million price tag on Geertruida, whose contract expires in 2025. The right-back is also keen on a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool announce players set to leave the club this summer

As the Merseysiders prepare for their new era under Arne Slot, they are set to part ways with 10 players this summer. These include two senior players and eight players from the academy. The club announced the list on Thursday, June 6.

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are set to leave Liverpool as free agents upon the expiration of their contracts. The duo bid farewell to the club's fans in their final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19. Matip spent eight years at the club, having arrived from Schalke 04 in 2016 while Thiago arrived from Bayern Munich in 2020.

Along with the duo, eight academy players are also set to leave the Reds this summer. They are Adam Lewis, Melkamu Frauendorf, Mateusz Musialowski, Nathan Giblin, Francis Gyimah, Luke Hewitson, Niall Osborne and Cody Pennington.

Meanwhile, three goalkeepers Adrian, Jacob Poytress and Reece Trueman are set to sign new contracts at Liverpool, as per Mirror.