Liverpool ready to take loss on Darwin Nunez as they set price tag to offload Uruguayan forward: Reports

Liverpool are prepared to take a loss on striker Darwin Nunez as they have reportedly set their asking price to let him leave this summer. The Uruguay international struggled in the 2024-25 season, cutting a frustrated figure as Arne Slot gave him a bit-part role, and appears keen on an exit from the club.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport has reported (via GOAL) that Liverpool are willing to accept a fee of €60 million to sell the 25-year-old striker this summer. This represents a loss of around €25 million for them, as they spent €85 million to sign him from Benfica in the summer of 2022.

Darwin Nunez has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances across all competitions for the Reds since his arrival at Anfield. He managed just seven goals in 47 appearances in the 2024-25 season as he had to make do with a reduced role under Slot.

The struggles of the Uruguayan striker have not deterred suitors from showing their interest, as both AC Milan and Napoli are keen to take him to Italy. The latter are Serie A champions and will be able to offer the striker UEFA Champions League football, something that may be important to him.

Darwin Nunez was reportedly prepared to leave Anfield back in January amid interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, but the club opted against selling him. The arrival of Florian Wirtz and continued pursuit of a new striker have indicated that a move from Liverpool is on the cards, and he will now weigh up his options.

Liverpool set modest price tag for wantaway forward: Reports

Liverpool have set a price tag of just £10 million for the transfer of forward Federico Chiesa this summer, as per reports. The Italy international is said to be keen on a return to his home country after failing to nail down a berth as a regular at Anfield.

Former scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Liverpool are aware of interest in the former Juventus star and are prepared to let him leave. They will expect to receive a fee equal to the £10 million they paid for him last summer, at least, from any of his suitors.

Chiesa joined the Reds to provide depth in attack but found himself unable to get near the front of the queue with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo preferred. He made just four starts and 14 appearances for the club all season and has his mind set on a return to his native Italy this summer.

