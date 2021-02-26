Liverpool and Real Madrid could discuss deal for Los Blancos winger in the summer - Reports

According to Diaro Gol, Liverpool and Real Madrid could sit down to discuss a move for Madrid winger Rodrygo, as the Merseyside outfit are interested in bringing the Brazilian to Anfield in the summer.

Rodrygo has been a regular for the Spanish giants this campaign, appearing 17 times in all competitions for Real Madrid. He has provided four assists in the La Liga in just 4 starts. Rodrygo scored and assisted one apiece in the Champions League for Madrid this season, establishing himself as an integral part of the team.

Rodrygo 🇧🇷 has become the first player born in the 21st century to score five goals in the Champions League. 🏆 [Opta] #RealMadrid #Rodrygo #UCL pic.twitter.com/p4WQyejC4k — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) November 3, 2020

Reports claim Liverpool have been monitoring the 20-year-old's performances at the Bernabeu this season and are interested in securing his services in the summer.

Even though Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has said that Rodrygo is a part of his plans at the club, Liverpool and Real Madrid could come to an agreement on a fee of around £50m.

Real Madrid are also expected to be in the market next summer for top names like Haaland and Mbappe. Selling Rodrygo could help generate funds for those deals, making the potential transfer a reasonable option for both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

While Liverpool and Real Madrid have mainly had defensive issues this season, Jurgen Klopp's side have also been uncharacteristically blunt in front of goal. The defending champions are on a dire run and have scored just once at home in the league this year.

The addition of a player like Rodrygo could help remedy this situation as Liverpool would be acquiring a young and versatile talent. The 20-year-old can play on either wing and can also be deployed as an attacking midfielder.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 from Santos in a €45m move. He made his debut against Osasuna in September of 2019, scoring barely a minute after his introduction as a substitute.

The Brazilian has had many moments at the Spanish capital, most notably being the second-youngest player to grab a hat-trick in the Champions League during Madrid's 6-0 win over Galatasaray.