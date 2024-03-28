Liverpool receive Andy Robertson fitness update after he picked up knock in Scotland's loss to Northern Ireland: Reports

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost as Andy Robertson has reportedly avoided a serious injury on international duty.

The 30-year-old captained Scotland in their 1-0 defeat to Northern Ireland in a friendly on Tuesday, March 26. Unfortunately, he limped off in the 37th minute after sustaining a knock to his ankle from a poorly-timed tackle.

Many fans feared that Robertson would potentially be ruled out for a significant period. However, as per, The Daily Mail, the Scotsman isn't as serious as it first appeared. While he isn't expected to be back for Liverpool's league clash against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, he could be in contention to face Sheffield United next week.

Robertson has struggled to stay injury-free this season for the Reds, missing 25 games in total after suffering a dislocated shoulder in October. Jurgen Klopp will be depending on Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas to deputize in his absence.

Liverpool superstar set to miss Premier League clash against Manchester United: Reports

According to The Athletic (via Rousing the Kop), Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold isn't expected to recover in time to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7.

Alexander-Arnold has missed 13 games since the New Year across all competitions with a torn lateral knee ligament. Earlier reports had suggested he could return to face Manchester United to help the Merseysiders avenge their 4-3 defeat in the FA Cup quarter-final.

However, the England international is set to miss the clash. He will reportedly return to action for the Reds against Atalanta in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final (April 11) or against Crystal Palace (April 14).

This would be a massive blow for Jurgen Klopp and Co. While Conor Bradley has flourished in Alexander-Arnold's absence, the Reds have missed the latter's creativity. He has scored two goals and provided 10 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.