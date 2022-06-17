Liverpool receive bids from Nottingham Forest and Fulham for defender - Reports 

Liverpool have received offers for right-back Neco Williams from newly-promoted Premier League teams Nottingham Forest and Fulham, according to SI (via HITC). The duo have reportedly offered a fee in the £12-15 million range, including add-ons, which could be enough for the Reds to accept the offer.

Williams is a product of the Liverpool academy. The Welsh full-back has made 33 appearances for the Reds, winning the Premier League two years ago.

However, he has since dropped down the pecking order and was sent on loan to Fulham in January this year. At Fulham, he made 14 appearances in the Championship, contributing two goals and as many assists as the Cottagers returned to the Premier League.

According to the aforementioned source, Williams is keen to move away from the Reds in search of regular game time. The 2022-23 season is key for the 21-year-old. Wales have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Williams would need regular game time to make the Wales squad for their first World Cup appearance in 64 years. The youngster has earned 21 caps for his national side, scoring twice.

SI have reported that Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace have also registered interest in signing Williams this summer.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: There will be a number of outgoings, with Takumi Minamino available for £17m and considering a number of offers, Bournemouth wanting to take Nat Phillips on a season-long loan and Neco Williams also attracting interest. NEW: There will be a number of outgoings, with Takumi Minamino available for £17m and considering a number of offers, Bournemouth wanting to take Nat Phillips on a season-long loan and Neco Williams also attracting interest. #lfc [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: There will be a number of outgoings, with Takumi Minamino available for £17m and considering a number of offers, Bournemouth wanting to take Nat Phillips on a season-long loan and Neco Williams also attracting interest. #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/K70oNpkhQG

Similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams is another modern day attack-minded full-back. The 21-year-old Welshman always strives to aid the attack by creating chances off the flanks. Williams could therefore be a great addition to any newly-promoted side.

Liverpool are closing in on a back-up right-back ahead of the 2022-23 season

Liverpool are edging closer to completing the signing of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay ahead of the new season. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have reached an agreement on a deal for Ramsay worth £6.5 million.

The Scottish full-back will be penning a five-year contract which will see him stay at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap



Konaté

Díaz

Carvalho

Nunez

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Ramsay



For now and the future Once Calvin Ramsay has signed, the average age of Liverpool's last five signings will be 21 years old.KonatéDíazCarvalhoNunez🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RamsayFor now and the future Once Calvin Ramsay has signed, the average age of Liverpool's last five signings will be 21 years old. 🇫🇷 Konaté🇨🇴 Díaz🇵🇹 Carvalho 🇺🇾 Nunez🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RamsayFor now and the future ✨ https://t.co/fAOHL7ESw9

With Neco Williams expected to leave the club in the summer, Calvin Ramsay will be seen as a back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool lacked a proper back-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold last season. Jurgen Klopp did turn to Joe Gomez a couple of times to rest his first-choice right-back. Gomez, however, is primarily a centre-back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far