Liverpool receive massive blow as star player struggling with injury ahead of Merseyside derby - Reports

Liverpool have been dealt a crushing blow as star midfielder Thiago Alcantara is reportedly injured ahead of the Merseyside derby on Monday, February 13.

Thiago, 31, has been among a few of the Reds' most consistent performers this season. So far, the Spaniard has started 22 out of 24 appearances across all competitions, providing just one assist in the process.

A right-footed technical operator blessed with passing and dribbling, the former Bayern Munich midfielder missed five Premier League games earlier this campaign. He picked up a minor hamstring injury in his team's 2-2 opening day draw against newly promoted Fulham back in August.

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, Thiago recently sustained a hip injury and is a major doubt for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Everton at Anfield on Monday (February 13).

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shed light on his team's recent injury situation. He told reporters:

"The players are back in training in different stages. Diogo [Jota] is the closest, he has trained already for two days. Another three days and then he is in contention I would say. Bobby [Firmino], next one. Arthur [Melo] similar. We have to see.

"Virgil [van Dijk] is closer but I don't think [he'll be available for Everton]. Thiago has some problems. His hip, something like this. He wasn't able to train."

Should Thiago fail to feature for the Reds against the Toffees, Jordan Henderson is expected to return to the starting lineup. James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Harvey Elliott have also regained fitness and will be available for selection.

Chris Sutton offers surprise prediction for upcoming Liverpool-Everton showdown

In his column for the BBC, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 win for Everton against their struggling neighbors. He wrote:

"I have absolutely no idea whether Everton will sustain that level, while Liverpool have been so poor for so long now that we are at the stage where I am expecting them to play badly, rather than being surprised by it. Form normally goes out of the window in derby games, and their fans must be desperately hoping that is the case."

Predicting a goal-scoring home loss for the Reds, Sutton added:

"Everton were well organised and had hunger and desire against Arsenal, and they also carried a threat. I think they will play with the same intensity again. Jurgen Klopp's side will always be dangerous going forward too but, at this moment in time, based on Everton's last performance and Liverpool's performances over a long period of time, I have to back Sean Dyche's side this time – even at Anfield."

Liverpool are currently placed 10th in the Premier League standings with 29 points from 20 games. Everton, on the other hand, are fighting relegation, having placed 18th in the points table.

