Liverpool receive massive boost as key player returns to training after injury hiatus - Reports

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is edging closer to a return to first-team action after recovering from a hamstring injury. The Frenchman has been sidelined since the Reds' FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on January 29.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled this season, with defence a big issue, shipping 46 goals across competitions. They most recently suffered a 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 UEFA Champions League tie in midweek.

Konate didn't feature in the loss to Los Blancos at Anfield on Tuesday (February 23). However, the Liverpool Echo reports that the French centre-back was back working on the pitch at the Reds' AXA training center two days later.

Ibra wanted his shirt. Ibrahima Konaté's #UCL game by numbers vs. Milan:87% pass accuracy46 passes7 clearances5 duels won3 aerial duels won3 ball recoveries3 interceptions2 tackles made2 shots1 chance created0 x dribbled pastIbra wanted his shirt. Ibrahima Konaté's #UCL game by numbers vs. Milan:87% pass accuracy46 passes7 clearances5 duels won3 aerial duels won3 ball recoveries3 interceptions2 tackles made2 shots1 chance created0 x dribbled pastIbra wanted his shirt. 😉 https://t.co/gQXOnlRrhP

Klopp's men are preparing for a league clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 25). The Frenchman's return comes at a crucial time after Joe Gomez limped off in their UEFA Champions League setback against Madrid with a suspected hamstring problem.

Konate endured an injury-ridden season with his latest hamstring issue, the third injury of his campaign. He has made just ten appearances across competitions, helping the side keep three clean sheets. The Merseysiders are eighth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points but have two games in hand.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti denies tie against Liverpool is over despite 5-2 demolition

Real Madrid romped to victory at Anfield.

Real Madrid stunned Liverpool with a convincing 5-2 comeback win on Tuesday. The Reds took a 2-0 lead through Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah inside15 minutes.

However, Los Blancos hit back through Vinicius Junior's double, Karim Benzema's brace and Eder Militao's bullet header. It was the first time the Merseysiders conceded five goals at Anfield in European competition.

Many insist that Madrid's emphatic victory has all but sealed their place in the Champions League quarterfinals. However, Ancelotti disagrees, insisting that the Reds still have a chance. The Italian alluded to the Reds' first-half performance, saying (via ESPN):

“Liverpool are a great team who made us suffer in the first half, so I’d say that, unfortunately, this tie isn’t finished. No way.”

REMONTADA! 🍿 04’ Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid14’ Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid21’ Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid36’ Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid47' Liverpool 2-3 Real Madrid55' Liverpool 2-4 Real Madrid68' Liverpool 2-5 Real MadridREMONTADA! 🍿 04’ Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid14’ Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid21’ Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid36’ Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid47' Liverpool 2-3 Real Madrid55' Liverpool 2-4 Real Madrid68' Liverpool 2-5 Real MadridREMONTADA! 🍿🇪🇸

Klopp's men have a mountain to climb to turn things around. However, they are renowned as comeback kings. Their 2005 Champions League final heroics and their 2018 semifinal masterclass against Barcelona come to mind.

The Anfield giants staged a memorable comeback from three goals down in regulation time against AC Milan before triumphing on penalties. They were 3-0 down heading to a second-leg encounter with Barelona in 2018 but clinched a memorable 4-3 win on aggregate.

