Liverpool receive massive boost as long-term injury absentee likely to return to squad for game against Bournemouth - Reports

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz could reportedly make his return in the side's clash with Bournemouth on Saturday (March 11). The Colombian attacker has been sidelined with a knee injury since early October.

Diaz last featured in the Merseysiders' 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on October 9. He missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup after picking up an injury in that loss. However, Colombian journalist Diego Rueda reports that he could be available for Jurgen Klopp's side's trip to Dean Court.

He may also be in action when Liverpool head to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash on March 15. The Reds trail Los Blancos 5-2 from the first leg.

It is a welcome boost for Klopp's side as they are starting to hit form at a vital time of the season. They thrashed Manchester United 7-0 last Sunday (March 5) and beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 four days earlier.

Liverpool sit fifth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points. but have a game in hand. Klopp has been without one of his top attacking talents and Diaz's return will only strengthen his in-form frontline.

Liverpool's Caiomhen Kelleher is set to leave the club at the end of the season

Kelleher could be off in the summer.

Transfer expert Jacque Talbot reports that Liverpool will allow Caiomhen Kelleher, 24, to leave the club at the end of the season. The Irish shot-stopper has struggled for game time this season, featuring just four times across competitions and keeping two clean sheets.

He has been an understudy to Alisson Becker, with the Brazilian untouchable under Klopp. However, Reds fans will fondly remember Kelleher's performance in the Carabao Cup final last season. He scored the winning penalty in a dramatic 11-10 penalty shootout victory over Chelsea.

Kelleher is one of several players that may leave Anfield in the summer. Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Nat Phillips are also set to depart. He admitted earlier in the season that he ideally wants more game time, saying (via PunditArena):

“I am quite relaxed, so I don’t mind watching, but obviously I’d rather be playing but I just try to be as focused as I can be when I watch so I am ready if I am needed."

Kelleher has three years left remaining on his contract with the Merseyside giants. However, it seems that if a viable offer is made in the summer, he will be leaving.

