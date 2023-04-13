Liverpool could reignite interest in Real Madrid midfielder who is set to cost around €100m: Reports

Liverpool could reportedly re-ignite their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer after missing out on him last year.

According to the Mirror, the Reds went all in with a bid of £75 million for the then AS Monaco midfielder at the end of last season. However, they were outbid by Real Madrid, who swooped in with a huge €100 million offer.

If Los Blancos are open to selling Tchouameni, they will want a similar fee that they paid to sign him from AS Monaco, which translates to £90 million at today's exchange rate. He has started just 17 out of a possible 28 La Liga games so far under Carlo Ancelotti but his influence could increase next season.

Luka Modric (37) and Toni Kroos (33) are, after all, on contracts that expire this summer. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has long been Liverpool's priority transfer target.

However, the Reds have recognized that they cannot afford to meet his £130 million valuation, especially after their impending absence from the UEFA Champions League next season. They trail fourth-placed Manchester United by 12 points with nine games left in the Premier League season.

Hence, the Reds are looking at alternative solutions because Jurgen Klopp wants to make several signings in midfield, especially in the No. 6 role. Fabinho's fall from grace has been a major reason behind the team's underwhelming performances this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice have been linked with Liverpool in that regard. Both are valued well above £75 million.

Real Madrid want Liverpool star on a free transfer

Real Madrid could reportedly make an effort to sign Roberto Firmino on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Brazil international has made it clear that he won't be extending his stay at Anfield. The 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp, especially after the arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional (h/t Real Champs), club president Florentino Perez is attentive to Firmino's situation on Merseyside. A move to the Santiago Bernabeu would also see him link up with his compatriots Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Real Madrid could sign Firmino to provide competition to or replace 35-year-old Karim Benzema in the short term. The Liverpool forward recently came on as a substitute and scored a late equalizer in a 2-2 league draw against Arsenal on April 9. He now has 11 goals in 32 games across competitions this term.

