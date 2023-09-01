Liverpool reject blockbuster offer from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah as staggering proposed transfer fee comes to light: Reports

Liverpool have flatly refused a mammoth offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Pro League Al-Ittihad, as per reports. The proposition, valuing Salah at a jaw-dropping sum surpassing £100 million, along with lucrative add-ons, was instantly dismissed, according to David Ornstein. This makes it abundantly clear that the Egyptian forward is off the market.

According to the report, the audacious offer was communicated cordially during a phone conversation with Liverpool’s director Mike Gordon earlier on Thursday evening. Without a moment's hesitation, the Reds' chief shut down the Saudi club's interest, confirming that the 31-year-old talisman is not up for negotiation, as per reports.

While the Reds consider the matter definitively settled, Al-Ittihad and the Saudi Pro League evidently do not concur. The report has indicated that their plans to acquire Salah remain undiminished, and it's expected that their pursuit will persist.

Last summer, the mercurial Egyptian inked a new three-year deal with the Reds, catapulting him into the heights of the club's highest earners with a weekly paycheck of approximately £350,000. The seasoned forward demonstrated his mettle last season by netting a remarkable 30 goals across all competitions.

Furthermore, Salah's influence extends beyond just his goal-scoring capabilities. He was recently elevated to Liverpool’s leadership group by manager Jurgen Klopp, and he has already made his presence felt on the scoresheet this season.

Mohamed Salah's agent has dispelled rumors about a Liverpool exit in the past

Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has come forth to staunchly reaffirm his client’s commitment to staying with the Reds at Anfield. This development emerged in August after Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud made suggestions that the Egyptian ace might entertain the idea of a future move to Saudi Arabia.

Issa's prompt rebuttal to the speculation was unambiguous, as he stated in direct response to the tweet that revealed the rumor:

"Neither Mohamed nor I discussed this with anyone."

Prior to this, Ramy Abbas took to social media to effectively quell all the swirling gossip and reiterate the footballer's steadfast allegiance to the Anfield club:

"If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC."

However, with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad intent on his signature, time will tell if the forward will make the switch from Merseyside to the Arabian kingdom. With the Saudi transfer window closing well after the Premier League's transfer window, there's still a chance for Al-Ittihad to push for another negotiation.