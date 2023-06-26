Liverpool rejected chance to sign 23-year-old defender on a free transfer this summer: Reports

Liverpool passed up the opportunity to sign Evan Ndicka on a free transfer before he agreed to join AS Roma, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (h/t @AnfieldEdition on Twitter).

The Reds have set their sights on revamping their midfield this summer, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on their way out. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion but are keen to make two more additions in the area.

Midfield, though, is not the only position Liverpool are determined to strengthen, with signing a new central defender said to be high on their agenda. The Premier League giants have thus been linked with several center-backs, including Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven and Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio.

It has now emerged that the Merseyside-based club were offered the chance to sign Ndicka, 23, on a free transfer. According to the aforementioned source, it turned down the opportunity to acquire Ivorian before he agreed to join Roma when his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt ends on June 30.

Ndicka established himself as an important player for Frankfurt after joining them from French club AJ Auxerre for €5.5 million in 2018. He made 183 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga outfit and helped them keep 34 clean sheets. The defender also won the UEFA Europa League with them in the 2021-22 season.

Ndicka is a left-footed central defender but can also operate as a left-back. His versatility coupled with his contract situation made him an ideal target for Liverpool. It's unclear why the Anfield outfit turned the chance to sign him.

Liverpool close in on Khephren Thuram's signing from OGC Nice

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for €40 million earlier this month, making him their first acquisition of the summer. Although they have since been silent in the market, it appears that they have been making moves under the radar.

The Reds are closing on the signing of France U21 international Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice, according to reports. They are optimistic about reaching an agreement with the Ligue 1 club soon. It's worth noting that the midfielder is currently with Les Bleus at the European Under-21 Championship.

There have been suggestions that the Merseyside-based club are prepared to wait until the tournament ends to make an official offer. It has been tipped to table a bid that is close to Nice's €40 million valuation.

The Anfield outfit could sign one more midfielder this summer as it looks to bolster its ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Premier League giants have been credited with an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Kone, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga among others.

Poll : 0 votes