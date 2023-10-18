Liverpool have renewed their interest in former target also linked with a potential move to Manchester United - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly renewed their interest in Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio, putting them on a potential transfer battle with arch-rivals Manchester United.

According to 90Min (via HITC), the Merseyside club sent scouts to watch him play for Portugal against Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 16. The Selecao thrashed Bosnia 5-0 in an impressive display, with Cristiano Ronaldo getting a brace.

However, for Liverpool, the real attraction was the clean sheet Inacio helped provide. But the Merseysiders aren't the only predators circling the pond. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also has his sights set on the burgeoning talent.

The Red Devils are understood to have dispatched scouts to Lisbon with express orders to keep tabs on Inacio over the coming months, eyeing a potential January swoop. His new contract with Sporting does include a €60 million release clause, a price that United are reportedly willing to meet.

Performance-wise, Inacio is demonstrating why he's at the top of several wish lists. With full 90-minute stints in all of his eight Primera Liga and two Europa League appearances this season, the defender is making a strong case for himself.

Sheikh Jassim's failed Manchester United bid could see Qataris pivot their attention to Liverpool

According to Mirror, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has been left "very, very disappointed and angered." This comes after the Qatari magnate's £5 billion bid to take over Manchester United fell through. Having earmarked an eye-popping £6.57 billion for acquiring and then investing in the Manchester giants, the Sheikh's intent was anything but casual.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now poised to acquire a 25% minority stake in the Red Devils for approximately £1.4 billion. Meanwhile, Sheikh Jassim could now shift his focus towards Liverpool, according to Daily Mail.

The Merseyside club's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), had indicated last year that Liverpool was on the market. Though they later clarified their stance, stating they were open to new investment but not an outright sale, it creates a window of opportunity.

Principal owner John W Henry's comments indicated as much in an interview with Boston Sports Journal (via Mirror):

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

Clearly, the Anfield chiefs are not averse to inviting new shareholders, provided it aligns with Liverpool's long-term objectives. This may offer Sheikh Jassim the opening he needs to become a part of English football royalty after missing out on Manchester United.