Liverpool keen on cut-price deal to land Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Liverpool are believed to be plotting a move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. Los Blancos are reportedly looking to sell some of the highest earners at the club in order to reduce their wage bill and raise funds.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge fan of Toni Kroos. Reports have suggested Kroos could be available for just £20 million. The midfielder's current contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in 2023.

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in a deal worth €30 million in 2014. The German has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the world during his time with the Spanish giants.

Kroos has helped Real Madrid win two La Ligas and three Champions League titles during his time at the club. He has formed a formidable midfield partnership with Luka Modric and Casemiro. At 31, Kroos is approaching the latter stages of his career and now lacks the speed, mobility, and consistency he once possessed.

Real Madrid have signed French teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer and have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba and AS Monaco's Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Liverpool are keen to sign Toni Kroos. Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a massive fan of the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner. The Reds are also preparing themselves for the potential exits of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. The duo have been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield.

Liverpool will likely sign a young talent rather than Toni Kroos

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Liverpool currently possess a number of seasoned campaigners among their midfield ranks. The likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago are all in their 30s.

The Reds will therefore try to sign and develop a young midfielder rather than sign a veteran like Toni Kroos. Liverpool have been linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Also Read

Liverpool are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United and Arsenal for the signature of Yves Bissouma. Florian Neuhaus, on the other hand, has attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava