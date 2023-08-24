Liverpool respond as Al Ittihad step up efforts to sign Mohamed Salah - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly decided that they will reject any bid for Mohamed Salah this summer. They are aware of interest from Al Ittihad but have no plans to let go of their prized asset.

As per a report by David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Reds are adamant that the Egyptian forward is not for sale this summer. The 31-year-old has been a target for Al Ittihad since the start of the summer, but the Saudi Arabian side are stepping up their efforts to sign him in the latter part of the window.

Earlier this month, Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, confirmed that they were planning on staying in Merseyside this season. He added that they would not have signed a new deal last summer if the Egyptian had any thoughts about leaving for another club.

According to reports, Al Ittihad are ready to offer Salah a two-year deal worth €90 million per season, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

The Saudi Arabian window is open until September 20, while the Premier League window closes on September 1. Jurgen Klopp has already admitted that he is not happy with the difference in dates, and his worst fears could come true if Salah pushes for a move at the end of the window.

Two former Liverpool stars believe it is the best time to sell Mohamed Salah

Jose Enrique and John Aldridge had earlier suggested that this summer might be the best time for Liverpool to part ways with Mohamed Salah. They believe that the club need to be working on the future and the Egyptian is not a part of it.

Enrique tweeted earlier this year and claimed that this summer was the best time for both sides to call it quits. He wrote:

"He [Mohamed Salah] is a legend, one of the biggest legends of LFC [Liverpool], and no one can take that from him but I believe maybe [it is a] is good time for him to move on and for us as well."

Aldridge was also of the same opinion after Salah missed a crucial penalty in the loss to Bournemouth earlier this year. He wrote in his Sunday World column:

"We all know how good Salah has been and still is, but he was dreadful yesterday and won't need me to tell him that. Take his missed penalty out of the equation and he turned in a display that lacked passion – and I hate to write negative things about a player who is an all-time Livèrpool great. There may be a debate over whether selling Salah this summer and using that money to reinvest in the team may be an option, but that idea can wait until the end of the season."

Liverpool tied Mohamed Salah to a long-term contract last summer, after months of negotiations. He is the only remaining member of the Reds' legendary trio after Sadio Mane was sold last summer, while Roberto Firmino joined Al Ahli earlier this summer upon the expiration of his contract.