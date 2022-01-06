Liverpool reveal asking price for 24-year-old as Premier League club register interest - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly placed a price tag of around £12 million on centre-back Nathaniel Phillips amid interest from Premier League strugglers Watford.

According to Football Insider, the Hornets have made a move to sign Phillips in the ongoing transfer window. The centre-back could be a valuable addition to Watford's backline as the club look to secure another season in the English top flight.

Claudio Ranieri's side are currently 17th in the Premier League, just two points clear of the relegation zone. They have also played one game more than Burnley in 18th place.

Ranieri is reportedly interested in signing a centre-back due to Watford's defensive issues in the ongoing season. The club have conceded 36 times in 18 matches this term and desperately need to defend better if they are to stay in the Premier League.

Liverpool's Phillips, who has previously indicated that he wants regular playing time, could be enticed by a move to Vicarage Road. Watford currently have the likes of Craig Cathcart, Francisco Sierralta and William Troost-Ekong to play at the heart of their defense. However, none of the trio have been particularly impressive this term.

Nathaniel Phillips hasn't featured for Liverpool in the Premier League this season

Phillips joined Liverpool's U23 side from Bolton back in 2016. He was then promoted to the first team in 2019, making his debut for the Reds the following year in an FA Cup clash against Everton.

Following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez early on in the 2020-21 club season, Phillips was forced into regular first-team action. He went on to amass 20 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side during that campaign, putting in some memorable performances.

However, the return of Van Dijk and Gomez, as well as the signing of Ibrahima Konate last summer, has pushed the 24-year-old lower in the pecking order. Phillips has featured just three times for the Reds this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The centre-back hasn't played even once in the ongoing Premier League campaign despite being named on the bench four times. Consequently, it would be ideal for Phillips to move to a club that can guarantee him regular playing time as early as possible.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee