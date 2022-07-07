Liverpool rule out move to sign 26-year-old attacker - Reports

Liverpool have denied any reports linking them with a move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Reports from Spain had earlier stated that the Reds are looking to sign a midfielder this summer who could arrive on a cheap budget. With Asensio having just one year remaining on his current contract with Real Madrid and being available for £25 million, he fitted the mold for Jurgen Klopp's side.

According to the aforementioned source, however, those reports have been dismissed by the club's internal sources. The Reds have insisted that their business for the summer is over following the arrival of three new players - Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.

Darwin Nunez has been the marquee arrival at Anfield this summer. The 22-year-old forward has joined the Reds from Portuguese side SL Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million. With add-ons, the fee could rise to £85 million, which will make Nunez the club's record transfer.

Meanwhile, club sources have also denied any interest in re-signing Raheem Sterling in the summer. The 27-year-old England international is currently heavily linked with a move to Chelsea. According to The Athletic, Sterling has agreed personal terms with the Blues and is edging closer to a move to Stamford Bridge.

It is worth noting that Liverpool are now planning to build a squad for the future and are buying young players. Out of the three new arrivals this summer, only one player - Nunez - is above the age of 21. Fabio Carvalho is 19 years old while Calvin Ramsay is just 18.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are in the market for a new central midfielder and are prepared to wait until 2023 to sign a perfect fit. According to The Mirror, that player is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Reds, however, will need to fork out upwards of £100 million to secure the services of the England international next summer.

Liverpool will need a new central midfielder in the near future. James Milner will be turning 37 next year and is expected to leave Anfield next summer. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara have both entered their 30s while Fabinho will be turning 29 later this year. Thus, a revamped midfield will be high on Jurgen Klopp's priorities next summer.

