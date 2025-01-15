Liverpool's asking fee for sale of Darwin Nunez amid links to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal come to light: Reports

Liverpool has reportedly declined offers from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for their out-of-favor striker Darwin Núñez, as the proposals failed to meet the club's valuation. Núñez, whose playing time has significantly diminished under new manager Arne Slot, has been the subject of transfer speculation amid links to a departure from the Merseyside outfit.

Al-Hilal in particular have identified the Uruguay international as a key transfer target in the ongoing transfer window as a replacement for injury-prone Neymar Jr, whose contract will expire in the summer.

Apart from Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr are also looking to strengthen their attacking options and have their eye set on Nunez to replace Anderson Talisca, who is on the verge of returning to Turkey.

According to Anfield Watch, Al-Hilal has made a proposal around the range of £70 million for Darwin Nunez, but it has been rebuffed by Liverpool. At the time when Al-Hilal came up with the bid, it was reported that the Merseyside club valued their striker around the £85 million mark.

Now, another report about Nunez’s asking price has emerged. As per the latest report, Liverpool are determined to get at least £75 million for the Uruguay international.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in 2022 for a reported fee of €85 million. Up to date, Nunez has scored 37 goals and provided 21 assists for the Reds in 122 appearances across competitions.

Emile Heskey weighs in on the future of Darwin Nunez at Liverpool

Former Liverpool player Emile Heskey has given his two cents on the uncertainty surrounding the future of Nunez at Anfield. Despite having a contract that keeps him at the club till 2028, Nunez's limited game time under Slot has made him weigh his options.

Amid this saga, Heskey recently spoke about Nunez’s future at Anfield, saying the 25-year-old is more likely to leave the club as he won’t want to be a backup striker. Heskey told LFC Transfer Room (via Sports Illustrated):

"I think we've just gotta be realistic with his future. I think he'll be a number 2 and he'll be a backup striker. I doubt he wanna do that. So, at some stage, he'll have to address that. But at this moment in time, with the numbers that, he's putting up, the manager will probably want a little bit more from him. Not in the sense of his actual work rate and his tenacity, but just more for his goals and his composure when finishing."

Heskey also suggested that Liverpool should consider replacing Nunez with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak should the former eventually leave the club:

"I'm trying to think of one that's in the Premier League right now. But the only one that you could kinda look at in the Premier League would be Alexander Isak, but that would be too expensive right now. They're probably talking over £100million for someone like that who's in the form of his life. Apart from that you'd have to go into Germany and places like that to really look at some strikers who could contribute."

