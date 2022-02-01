Liverpool's deal for Fabio Carvalho collapses despite fee agreement with Fulham - Reports

Liverpool were on the verge of signing Fabio Carvalho before the end of the January transfer window. However, based on the latest update from Fabrizio Romano, the deal collapsed at the last moment.

Romano added that the Reds weren't able to complete the paperwork before the end of the transfer window, even after successfully completing the medicals.

Coming into the January transfer window, experts believed Liverpool will have a quiet transfer window. However, the Reds surprised everyone when they signed FC Porto star Luis Diaz for an initial transfer fee of £37 million.

They received tough competition from their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. In fact, it was Spurs who made an initial approach to sign the player in January. Liverpool, who knew about Spurs' interest, had to act quickly. When the Reds submitted a bid for Diaz, the player chose to move to Anfield.

After completing Diaz's deal, the Reds focused on signing a midfielder before the end of the transfer window. Fulham's Fabio Carvalho was reported as the target that Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign.

Carvalho, an attacking midfielder, has been showcasing great performances for Fulham in the EFL Championship. The 19-year-old has made 19 appearances for Fulham this season and has managed to score seven goals and lay down four assists for his team.

𝘼𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 @AnfieldEffect I am a massive fan of Fabio Carvalho, if that deal is dead, I will be gutted.



However, still coming out of this transfer window with a massive buzz that we have signed one of the most exciting wingers out there right now.



Luis Diaz is a great signing, you should be happy too! I am a massive fan of Fabio Carvalho, if that deal is dead, I will be gutted.However, still coming out of this transfer window with a massive buzz that we have signed one of the most exciting wingers out there right now.Luis Diaz is a great signing, you should be happy too!

However, the former Premier League champions were always racing against time to complete the signing of Fabio Carvalho on deadline day. Both clubs agreed for a total fee around €10m for the player and the Reds even conducted medicals for Carvalho, which he successfully passed.

But Liverpool and Fulham weren't able to finish paperwork before the deadline of the transfer window. The deal has collapsed and Carvalho will see out the remaining six months of his current contract at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool confirms the loan transfer of Neco Williams to Fulham

In the final hours of deadline day, Liverpool and Fulham were busy trying to complete two deals. The Reds wanted to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and Fulham were hoping to secure Neco Williams before the transfer window shuts. In the end, only one transfer happened and it was the loan deal of Neco Williams to Fulham.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Reds confirmed the deal by releasing an official statement on their website. The loan move is set to be temporary for the rest of the season. The addition of Williams will be a huge boost for Marco Silva, as his team are currently the table toppers in the EFL Championship. Williams, who is a right back, is considered to be a player for Liverpool's future. A loan move to Fulham will give him enough game time to develop his talent and potential.

Edited by Diptanil Roy