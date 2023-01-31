Liverpool's injury crisis worsens as 23-year-old star picks up hamstring issue that could rule him out of Real Madrid clash: Reports

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks after picking up a hamstring injury, according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

Liverpool have had a disastrous 2022-23 campaign so far as they sit ninth in the Premier League table. They have also crashed out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup, two competitions they won last year.

The Reds notably signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for a deal worth up to €50 million earlier this month. However, the Netherlands international's arrival has not led to an improvement in the team's form.

Injuries to key players across the pitch have also not helped the Merseyside-based club's cause. They currently have a number of important stars, including Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz, on the treatment table.

Apart from the aforementioned players, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Arthur Melo are also sidelined. None of them appear to be edging closer to returning to action immediately, causing a headache for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool's injury woes are showing no signs of easing as another key player has not received a setback. According to the aforementioned source, Konate has picked up a hamstring problem.

The France international is now expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks, as per the report. This leaves Klopp with Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips as the only available senior central defenders.

Konate is tipped to miss the Reds' upcoming Premier League matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Newcastle United. He could also be unavailable for the team's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes of Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup last weekend. However, he seemingly suffered an injury during the game.

Could Konate's injury change Liverpool's transfer plans?

Liverpool were expected to have a quiet end to the winter transfer window today (January 31). However, the injury to Konate raises questions about whether they will change their plans for deadline day.

The Anfield outfit still appear unlikely to make a further addition to their squad this month. They, though, could now opt to retain Phillips' services at least until the end of the season.

The Athletic recently reported that Turkish giants Galatasaray are leading the race to sign Phillips before the window closes. However, the defender is now claimed to be increasingly likely to stay at Anfield.

It now remains to be seen how Klopp will turn the season around for the Reds without the likes of Van Dijk and Konate unavailable in the coming weeks.

