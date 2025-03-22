Liverpool's Luis Diaz makes decision on Barcelona and Arsenal interest amid uncertain future at Anfield: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool's Luis Diaz is reportedly waiting for Barcelona to decide whether they are willing to sign him or not. The report also claimed that while Diaz is keen on joining the Catalan giants, he's waiting for them to make the first move.

Diaz is a left-winger whose future at Anfield has become uncertain in recent months. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Barca have also been looking to persuade the Colombian to join them in the summer.

Diaz’s pursuit by several clubs could be linked to his hard work and immense attacking contribution to Arne Slot's side. In 42 appearances across several competitions in the 2024-25 campaign, Diaz has bagged 13 goals and five assists.

However, the aforementioned report claims that Diaz would be willing to part with Liverpool if Barcelona comes knocking. This further indicates that he prioritizes a move to Spain rather than the Gunners.

If the deal becomes a reality in the summer, Diaz could enhance La Blaugrana's attacking prowess and depth in the left-wing. Meanwhile, the presence of Raphinha as Barca's preferred left-winger could frustrate this potential deal.

This is based on the notion that Diaz would have to feature second fiddle to Raphinha in the left-wing, which would significantly reduce his minutes on the pitch.

However, if La Blaugrana decides to sell Raphinha, which is highly unlikely, Diaz could be his replacement. Diaz has two years left on his contract at Anfield and this is an indication that Liverpool could fix a huge price over his possible sale.

How has Barcelona's left-winger Raphinha performed amid Luis Diaz's speculation?

While rumors regarding Diaz joining Barcelona have continued to gain momentum, Raphinha has arguably been Barca's best player this season. The Brazilian has also been Barca's most lethal and intuitive player in the attack.

The dividend of his outstanding attacking performance has been evident and it has also helped Barca in winning crucial games. In 42 games, Raphinha has netted 27 goals and 20 assists for Hansi Flick's side.

Thus, his remarkable performance could discourage Barca from signing Diaz in the coming months. La Blaugrana might rather opt to sign a young winger who could learn and be Raphinha's long-term replacement.

