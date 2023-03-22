Liverpool's stance on selling 26-year old star to fund Jude Bellingham summer transfer revealed: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly reluctant to cash in on Luis Diaz to fund a summer switch for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Diaz, 26, has been a breath of fresh air for Jurgen Klopp's side since arriving from Porto for an initial fee of £37 million last January. He has helped his team lift three trophies, operating primarily as a left winger.

A right-footed inside-forward blessed with pace and shooting, the 37-cap Colombia international has been sidelined with a long-term knee issue since last October. He sustained the injury during the Reds' 3-2 Premier League defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

According to The Athletic, Diaz is considered to be a huge part of Liverpool's future plans and won't be offloaded this summer to raise funds for their squad rebuild. He is set to go straight back into Klopp's plans after recovering from his knee problem, which has forced him to miss 28 matches across all competitions this campaign.

Diaz, who has a contract until June 2027 at Anfield, is likely to return to first-team training in the next couple of weeks. He is expected to return to competitive action when the Reds travel to Manchester City for their Premier League encounter on Saturday (April 1).

Overall, the 2021 Copa America Golden Boot winner has registered 10 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are believed to be keen to revamp their aging squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. Apart from Bellingham, the Reds are also keeping tabs on Mason Mount, Josko Gvardiol, Kim Min-jae, Antonio Silva, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha.

The Reds are currently in sixth spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 42 points from 26 games, seven points off fourth-place.

Liverpool eye move for wonderkid: Reports

According to El Nacional, Liverpool have emerged as one of the main candidates to sign Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro. Although the club are yet to table a bid for the teenager, their interest is genuine.

Moleiro, who has a deal until June 2026 at the Estadio Gran Canaria, is valued at an affordable £22 million ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. However, with Barcelona and Aston Villa also keen to add the 19-year-old to their ranks, the transfer valuation is likely to rise.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is interested in signing Moleiro in the upcoming summer transfer window, in a repeat of the Pedri operation in 2020. The Blaugrana are hoping to bank on their prior association with the Canaries to help facilitate a hassle-free deal in the near future.

