Liverpool send scouts to keep an eye on Saint-Etienne player - Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to watch Guinea and AS Saint-Etienne defender Saidou Sow.

According to L'Equipe (via CaughtOffside), the Reds' scouts were present at Guinea's African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Egypt on 5 June in Cairo. Sow ended up on the losing side, with the Pharoahs picking up a 1-0 win courtesy an 87th-minute winner.

Sow started the game at the heart of the defense and put in a decent performance. Notably, he had Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, who is also Guinea's captain, playing ahead of him.

Sow played only 14 times for Saint-Etienne in the 2021-22 season, scoring twice and laying out an assist. Overall, he has made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Reds don't necessarily need to bolster their central defensive options. They currently have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez to play at the heart of the defense.

Matip and Van Dijk are the oldest out of the four at 30 years of age, which means they still have a few more years left in the tank. Gomez is 25, though he has been linked with a move away from Anfield (via the Mirror), while Konate, who joined last summer, is only 23.

Sow, who is a regular for Guinea with 11 caps already, has a contract running until the summer of 2025 with Saint-Etienne.

Saidou Sow could add to the promising crop of youngsters at Liverpool

Liverpool have several talented youngsters in their squad who are yet to break into their starting XI.

Midfielder Curtis Jones and forward Harvey Elliot, who are 21 and 19 respectively, remain fantastic prospects for Klopp's side. The club also signed 19-year-old winger Fabio Carvalho from Fulham this summer. It is worth noting that even Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is a nailed-on starter, is still only 23 years of age.

Sow would add to the promising crop of talent within the squad. The Reds are also looking to bring in 23-year-old SL Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer. The Athletic reported yesterday (9 June) that the club and player have reached an agreement on personal terms.

