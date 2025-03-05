Liverpool set for €45m transfer tussle with Arsenal in race to sign 28-year-old Bundesliga winger: Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal are set for a transfer tussle as they look to sign Bundesliga winger Kingsley Coman, who plays for Bayern Munich. The Bavarians are reportedly willing to sell him for €45 million this summer, opening the door to a potential move to England for the 28-year-old.

Coman has been touted as a target for the Gunners before, but nothing came of it. However, with the Bavarians planning to sell in the summer, the Gunners are interested buyers, according to Caught Offside (via The Hard Tackle). The London giants view Coman as a potential option in rotation with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Merseyside giants, conversely, could consider Coman a perfect reinforcement, particularly if Mohamed Salah leaves once his contract runs out. They are set to revamp their squad come the summer, and the experience of the Frenchman at the top level could be an excellent asset.

Arsenal and Liverpool are seen as frontrunners to sign Coman. However, other Premier League clubs are also interested in the Bayern Munich winger, with Newcastle and Tottenham keeping him on their radar. Coman has endured a difficult run of form this season, picking up just four goals and as many assists in 22 Bundesliga games.

PSG join Arsenal and Liverpool in race for Alexander Isak

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is attracting interest from several clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for his services. However, according to Evening Standard (via TNT Sports), Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race, while Newcastle will demand more than £150 million for their star forward.

The Gunners have monitored Isak for some time, believing he can offer a long-term solution to their forward line. The Reds could also sell Darwin Nunez and will need a serious replacement when the transfer window reopens. While the two clubs were in the race for Isak, they have now been joined by PSG as serious contenders.

The French champions are prepared to include Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani, and Marco Asensio in a possible swap deal to lower Isak’s asking fee. As PSG overhauls their side, Kolo Muani and Asensio have already been dispatched on loan to Juventus and Aston Villa.

Alexander Isak has been a key player for Eddie Howe, and Newcastle won't want to sell the 25-year-old, who has 19 goals in 24 Premier League games. However, a no-brainer offer could change the club's mind, particularly with Financial Fair Play in the balance.

