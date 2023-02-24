Liverpool set aside ‘huge cash’ to sign 3 new midfielders this summer: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign three midfielders in the summer transfer window. The Reds are set to focus mainly on getting fresh faces at the heart of the pitch to bolster Jurgen Klopp's squad.

As per a report in Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on signing three midfielders, but mainly as replacements for the outgoing players. Naby Keita, Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain and James Milner are expected to leave the club at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

The Reds have been linked with a host of players, but Jude Bellingham remains their top target. Football Insider's report suggests the Reds have 'huge cash' saved for the reinforcements, but a significant chunk could head to Borussia Dortmund, who are demanding €150 million for their prized asset.

Mason Mount is the next hot property on the radar for Klopp, as his contract at Chelsea is heading into the final months. He will have one year remaining on his current deal and the Blues are ready to cash out if he does not sign a new contract soon.

Liverpool told to sign Chelsea target over other midfielders

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes the Reds need to sign a holding midfielder in the summer. He has suggested Declan Rice as the top priority, a player who is also a top target for Chelsea and Arsenal.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hamann said:

"If you look at the midfield and all the players they've got in that position, who are you going to keep for next season or who would you like to keep? Because obviously the ones who have got a contract, I'm not sure somebody will take them. If you look at the midfield now, you've got [Stefan] Bajcetic who's done well, he's a youngster of course you've got to keep him."

He added:

"Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, they haven't progressed. Thiago I've never been a fan of, I don't think Liverpool is good enough to have a Thiago in the team at the moment. Fabinho hasn't been the same, [James] Milner is coming to the end, he's been a brilliant player. Then you've got [Naby] Keita and [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain who have been very disappointing since they've come."

Going on to talk about Rice, the former Reds star said:

"So, you probably need three of four midfielders alone and that takes a lot of money. I think midfield is the area, and I think what they do need is a holding midfielder. I think if you add a holding midfielder in the summer, I look at Declan Rice. I think he's a player who could really transform the team."

West Ham United are reportedly open to selling the midfielder this summer.

