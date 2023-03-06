Liverpool are set to ban the pitch invader who ran onto the field and almost injured Andrew Robertson in the Reds' 7-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday (5 March).

Manager Jurgen Klopp's side created history as they handed Manchester United their joint-heaviest league loss in the Premier League era. However, they could have left the game at Anfield with a needless injury to one of their star players.

Roberto Firmino came on in the second half and scored in the 88th minute to seal the 7-0 scoreline. A fan rushed onto the pitch to celebrate with the team and ended up colliding with Liverpool players, sending Robertson to the ground.

The Scotland international was seen clutching his ankle, but ended up playing the full 90 minutes against Manchester United. An official statement by the Merseyside-based club read (h/t ESPN):

"There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behaviour. The safety and security of players, colleagues and supporters is paramount. The club will now follow its formal sanctions process and has suspended the alleged offender's account until the process is complete.

If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums. These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences.

"The police said their officers were working with the club in relation to the incident. He is scheduled to voluntarily attend a police station in Merseyside regarding this incident."

As per Merseyside Police, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of encroaching onto the football pitch. If found guilty, he could face a lifetime ban from all Premier League stadiums, including Anfield.

Liverpool boss not thinking about Real Madrid clash after win vs Manchester United

Liverpool fell to a shock 5-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie on 21 February.

The Reds have kept five clean sheets in their last six matches across competitions, with the loss against Real Madrid the only exception. Their confidence will be boosted further after a massive win against Manchester United.

Asked whether the Reds would draw inspiration from this win for the second-leg tie against Los Blancos, Klopp replied (h/t Official club website):

"Didn’t think for a second about that. Really not. It is just not important. We have to see who is available for that game. Now we have to make sure we bring the boys all in a top shape to Bournemouth and then we can think about Madrid."

Liverpool face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on 11 March before facing Los Merengues four days later.

