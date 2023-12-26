Liverpool set to battle 2 other Premier League clubs for 26-year-old centre-back with £6 million release clause – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Fluminense centre-back Nino, but are set to face competition from two Premier League teams.

Nino, 26, has established himself as an indispensable member of his club over the past five years. He has netted 12 goals and laid out five assists in 239 matches for the Brazilian outfit so far, lifting one trophy.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, Nino is believed to be aiming to leave his current club in the future. With his deal set to run out in December 2024, a number of European clubs have expressed interest.

Liverpool, who recently lost Joel Matip to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, could launch a move for Nino next year. However, they are set to compete with the likes of Roma, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest.

Nino, who allegedly has a release clause of around £6 million, could prove to be a clever signing for the Reds should a move materialize. He would offer competition to Ibrahima Konate and Joseph Gomez.

On the other hand, Liverpool are reportedly scouting other defensive targets such as Piero Hincapie and Goncalo Inacio ahead of January.

Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for upcoming Burnley-Liverpool league contest

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea forward Chris Sutton predicted an easy 3-0 triumph for Jurgen Klopp's outfit in their Premier League trip to Burnley on Tuesday (December 26). He wrote:

"Burnley got a big [2-0] win at Fulham last time out – and they really needed that. They are still in the bottom three, but at least they are giving themselves a chance of staying up. Liverpool had 47 shots in their past two games and only scored from one of them."

Backing the Reds to defeat Burnley after their 1-1 home draw against Arsenal past Saturday, the one-time Premier League champion added:

"I actually felt Jurgen Klopp's side were a little unlucky not to beat Arsenal on Saturday though and they should have too much firepower for the Clarets. I think they will win this one comfortably."

Liverpool, who have lost one league match this season, are second in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 39 points from 18 games.

Burnley, on the other hand, are in 19th spot with just 11 points so far. They are just three points behind Nottingham Forest, who are 17th.

As for head-to-head record, the Merseyside outfit have registered 12 wins and two losses in their last 16 overall meetings against Burnley.