Liverpool set to enter race to sign £52 million-rated Manchester United target - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, who's also a Manchester United target.

Coming up through the ranks, the defender has become a first-team regular at the Portuguese giants, contributing 11 goals and eight assists in 131 games across competitions. That includes nine games this term, with Inacio playing every minute of each outing.

United are interested in the 22-year-old, who has a release clause of £52 million in his new deal, which he signed in August and expires in 2027. However, Football Insider reports that Sporting are resigned to losing the player in 2024 despite tying him down to a new deal.

Renowned for his ball distribution and playing out from the back, the left-sided centre-back scored twice in Portugal's 9-0 annihilation of Luxembourg in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier last month.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have entered the fray for Inacio, as they have been stretched thin in defence. Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold have struggled for fitness, forcing Klopp's side to scout for a new defensive option in January.

How have Liverpool and Manchester United fared this season?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Liverpool and Manchester United have had contrasting starts to their respective 2023-24 campaign. While the Reds have lost just once in 10 games across competitions, United have had a whopping six defeats in the same period.

Jurgen Klopp's side won seven straight games across competitions since their 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea. However, their unbeaten start ended in a controversial 2-1 league defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The game saw two Reds players sent off and a Luis Diaz goal incorrectly ruled out for offside by VAR. However, Klopp's side returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

Meanwhile, United have made their worst start to a Premier League campaign, with nine points from their opening seven games. They have lost their last two home games across competitions - a first since 2021 - and also lost their first two UEFA Champions League games in a campaign for the first time.

Liverpool travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (October 8) in their next league outing, while Erik ten Hag's United will welcome Brentford to Old Trafford a day earlier.