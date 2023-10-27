Liverpool set to face tough competition from Brighton & Hove Albion for €20 million rated star: Reports

According to Bolavip, Liverpool are expected to face stiff competition from Brighton & Hove Albion, AC Milan, and Benfica for the signature of Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez.

Fernandez (21) has impressed for Boca Juniors, registering two assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season. The defensive midfielder has also helped the Argentine club reach the Copa Libertadores final against Fluminense (November 4).

He has the potential to become a midfield sensation in the future and has reportedly caught the eye of top European sides, including Liverpool, Brighton, AC Milan, and Benfica. Boca Juniors would only be willing to part ways with their starlet for €20 million.

Brighton have one of the best transfer policies in the world and are renowned for scouting excellent youth talent from South America. The Seagulls are allegedly closely following both Ezequiel Fernandez and Valentin Barco but have not made a formal proposal yet.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. are likely to sign a No. 6 in the upcoming transfer windows. While they have been heavily linked to Fluminense's Andre Trindade, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Reds would be keen on signing Fernandez next summer.

Liverpool star speaks out after scoring first goal for the club against Toulouse

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo was all smiles after he scored his first goal for the Reds during their 5-1 win against Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League at Anfield on Thursday, October 26.

Endo was signed from VfB Stuttgart over the summer as a part of Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild. Unfortunately, the Japan skipper hasn't fully adjusted to English football and has been forced to settle for regular game time in cup competitions.

The 30-year-old scored the Reds' second of the night against Toulouse, brilliantly heading the ball into the bottom-right corner from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Following the game, Endo said (via Liverpool's official website):

"I'm so happy to win this game and of course my first goal here too. It was an amazing atmosphere when I scored. I'm so happy to score my first goal for Liverpool, especially at Anfield, it was an amazing experience for me. I just try to do my best in every game whether I start or not. I did and I'm just so happy to get the goal tonight."

Endo has made nine appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.