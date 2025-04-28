Liverpool set to launch £50m bid for 21-year-old England international: Reports

Liverpool are preparing to make a move to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the summer, as per reports. The newly-crowned Premier League champions have begun making plans for the 2025-26 season, and are keen to get ahead of their rivals.

England international Wharton is a target for the Reds, with The Sun pointing out that they are prepared to launch a £50 million offer to sign the 21-year-old. Arne Slot's side have identified the young midfielder as one who can contribute to their success going forward, and are keen on him.

Slot has made just one senior signing since his arrival from Feyenoord last summer, signing Federico Chiesa. The Dutch tactician was very keen on signing Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi last summer to play in defensive midfield, but his side did not manage to complete the signing. Since then, Ryan Gravenberch has been converted to play in the position, but Liverpool still intend on signing cover in the position.

Wharton has been a revelation since arriving Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in 2023, and has hardly put a foot wrong in the Premier League. He was part of the England squad that finished second in Euro 2024, and has helped his side reach the FA Cup final this term.

Manchester City and Real Madrid have been watching Wharton with a view to making a move for him, and Liverpool have now joined them. The young midfielder is a player in demand, and could be on his way to a new club in the summer, particularly if the champions make an official approach.

Liverpool leading race for Premier League star: Reports

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in the summer, as per reports. The Hungary international has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield after an impressive campaign with the Cherries.

Journalist Jorge C Picon has reported that Arne Slot's side are ahead of their competitors in their interest in Kerkez, who has a price tag of £50 million. The 21-year-old is a target for Real Madrid, as well, as they are also looking to sign reinforcements in the left-back position.

Liverpool wish to sign Kerkez as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, whose physical levels have waned over the years. The young Hungarian is considered the ideal target for the Premier League champions, based on the levels he has exhibited in the last two seasons in English football.

