Liverpool set to launch bid to sign 18-year-old sensation this summer - Reports

Liverpool are preparing to make a bid for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay in the summer, according to The Press and Journal.

Ramsay is currently enjoying a breakout season at Aberdeen in Scotland. The 18-year-old has played 33 times this season and has contributed nine assists along the way. Despite his young age, Ramsay is slowly becoming a vital member of Aberdeen's squad. He was also recently awarded the SFWA Young Player of the Year.

His form in Scotland has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe, with Liverpool being the most prominent. According to the aforementioned source, the Reds see Ramsay as a backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds have been blessed with tremendous squad depth apart from a backup right-back. Jurgen Klopp does play Joe Gomez in that position occasionally but the England international is primarily a centre-back.

The intense style of play and reliance on full-backs in attack requires the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to be rested every now and then. Klopp already has a reliable backup for Robertson in Kostas Tsimikas, who has also occasionally played on the right side of defense.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is well aware of the interest shown in Ramsay and said the following in that regard:

"I know there’s a lot of interest in Calvin. With him winning the Writers’ award last week and being up for other awards that is going to generate more interest. What happens in the summer will happen."

Goodwin added:

"Every player has got valuations. If someone comes in and are very serious about taking a player then obviously we will have to consider every option."

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Fabio Carvalho

Calvin Ramsay

Jürgen Klopp and Mo Salah contract extensions



If it happens, how would you rate that transfer window? • Aurélien Tchouaméni• Fabio Carvalho• Calvin Ramsay• Jürgen Klopp and Mo Salah contract extensionsIf it happens, how would you rate that transfer window? https://t.co/uSTuFsSgzC

Liverpool are looking to build a squad for the future under Jurgen Klopp. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are closing in on the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham. Jurgen Klopp's side are also interested in signing AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the upcoming transfer window, according to the Express.

Liverpool take on Villarreal in the Champions League semifinals

Liverpool travel to Spain to take on Villarreal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The Reds are currently 2-0 up from the first leg and have one foot in the final.

Villarreal, however, have shown that they can beat Europe's elite clubs. Unai Emery's side have already knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich in this season's Champions League.

Liverpool will be looking to reach their third Champions League final in the last five years under Jurgen Klopp. The winner of the tie will either face Manchester City or Real Madrid in the summit clash.

