Liverpool set to make one last push for ex-sporting director to return to club and oversee the post-Jurgen Klopp era: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to make one more attempt to bring Michael Edwards back to the club and help oversee the club's new era following Jurgen Klopp's departure.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds owners, FSG, want Edwards to return and become the Premier League giants' new sporting director. They intend for the Englishman to put a new structure in place as they deal with Klopp's exit.

Edwards has shown no desire to accept the proposal and previously rejected an offer shortly after Klopp's announcement. But, Liverpool will try again but want an answer soon as they intend to move on in March.

The Reds want a new structure in place before appointing a new manager. Klopp's departure isn't the only significant one as his backroom staff are also headed for the Anfield exit door.

Furthermore, the club's current sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is also leaving at the end of the season. The German football executive replaced Julian Ward in the role last year.

Ward came in as Edwards' replacement and was tasked with continuing an impressive recruitment strategy at Liverpool. Edwards was behind several of the Reds' blockbuster signings including Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson.

Edwards' recruitment was key in helping Klopp transform the Merseysiders back into one of European football's powerhouses. They won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a request to Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso's agent

Xabi Alonso has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The search for Klopp's successor is on and all indications suggest that Xabi Alonso is Liverpool's top managerial target. The Spanish coach has been overseeing a stellar campaign at BayArena, with his side unbeaten at the top of the Bundesliga, boasting an 11-point lead over Bayern Munich.

Alonso has implemented an exciting brand of football and has earned major plaudits during his time in Germany. The Merseysiders look to have made their move for their former midfield maestro.

SportBILD (via Sports Witness) reports that Liverpool have submitted a request to Alonso's agent Inaki Ibanez. But, it's noted that Leverkusen have been informed directly about the approach.

The Bundesliga side are relaxed about Alonso's future despite interest from Anfield and rivals Bayern. Thomas Tuchel is departing the Allianz Arena this summer and they too are targeting the Spanish coach.

Alonso has overseen 46 wins in 70 games in charge of Leverkusen. He has two years left on his contract and is focused on guiding Die Werkself to the Bundesliga title.