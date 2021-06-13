Liverpool set to monitor German transfer target at Euro 2020 - Reports

Liverpool are set to monitor Florian Neuhaus' Euro 2020 campaign before making a final decision on signing the 24-year-old this summer, according to English outlet The Guardian.

Liverpool see Florian Neuhaus as a potential replacement for the now departed Georginio Wijnaldum, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. However, the Reds are planning to properly scout Neuhaus at Euro 2020 before deciding to sign the German midfielder.

Following an impressive season with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, which saw Neuhaus score 8 and assist another 8 goals, Germany manager Joachim Low decided to pick the 24-year-old in his Euro 2020 squad.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to play a waiting game before making an official offer for the German international. The Reds have been linked with a number of players potential replacements for Wijnaldum.

According to reports coming out of Germany, Florian Neuhaus has a release clause of £34 million in his contract. However, any deal Liverpool want to do with Gladbach will have to wait until Euro 2020 is over.

Liverpool target Florian Neuhaus hoping to get game time for Germany at Euro 2020

Despite Liverpool wanting to scout Florian Neuhaus at Euro 2020, the 24-year-old is not a guaranteed starter for manager Joachim Low. Germany have tremendous depth in midfield, with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos believed to be ahead of the Gladbach man in the pecking order.

However, Neuhaus did start in Germany's pre-Euro 2020 friendly against Denmark, and also scored a goal in Die Mannschaft's 1-1 draw against the Danes. Also, with Leon Goretzka a doubt for Germany's opening game against France, there is a chance Low will go with Florian Neuhaus.

Neuhaus can be Germany's secret weapon. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Florian Neuhaus is not the only midfielder Liverpool see as a Wijnaldum replacement. The Reds have also been linked with Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini. However, the 24-year-old German seems to be the most realistic transfer target for Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is rumored to be a big fan of Florian Neuhaus. Similar to Wijnaldum, Neuhaus is also a box-to-box midfielder, capable of tracking back to support the defense and drift forward to link up with the forwards.

