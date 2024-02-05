Liverpool set to open contract talks with 25-year-old star despite Jurgen Klopp's exit - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to open contract talks with the club's vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold in a bid to tie the right-back to a long-term deal at Anfield, as per Football Insider.

This comes in the wake of head coach Jürgen Klopp announcing his decision to step down from his role as manager of the Reds at the end of the season.

Liverpool are believed to be keen on keeping hold of some of their top stars, as the Merseyside giants aim to begin a new era once Klopp leaves.

Top on their priority is English defender Alexander-Arnold, whose contract is expected to expire in the summer of 2025. The Reds are keen on extending the right-back's contract and are willing to make him one of the club's top earners.

Sources, according to Football Insider say that a new deal for Alexander-Arnold could see him pocket close to around £200,000 per week in wages at Anfield.

The 25-year-old is highly rated at Liverpool and is also regarded as one of the club's most prized assets. He was named vice-captain ahead of the 2023-24 season and has since been a key player.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool will eventually succeed in keeping Alexander-Arnold at the club beyond 2025.

He has scored two goals and registered nine assists across all competitions for the Reds this season.

Jurgen Klopp admits that Arsenal deserved their 3-1 win over Liverpool at the Emirates

Liverpool suffered their second Premier League defeat of the season, courtesy of a 3-1 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night (February 4).

It was a top-of-the-table clash where the Reds had hoped to widen the gap in the title race. However, Mikel Arteta's men put in an impressive display to hand Liverpool a rare defeat.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and a first-half own goal from Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes were enough to secure all three points for the hosts.

Speaking after the game, Klopp admitted that Arsenal deserved all three points against his side.

"We did not play enough football. We had a completely new right triangle. We need to get used to that. We were not involved in the game enough, we wanted Trent more on the wing. Everybody knows better now, even I. Would I do it again like that? Yes," he was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"In general we can admit that Arsenal deserve the three points. The circumstances were a bit strange. The goal for us was similar to the cup game. In the cup game we had even bigger chances," the German tactician added.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain top of the Premier League with 51 points after 23 games. They are currently being trailed by Arsenal, who are second with 49 points, and Manchester City in third with 46. But the Citizens have two games in hand.