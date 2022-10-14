Liverpool set to pay £4m to Benfica after Darwin Nunez add-on clause gets triggered during win over Rangers: Reports

Liverpool owe Benfica £4 million following Darwin Nunez's outing in the 7-1 win over Rangers on October 12, as per A Bola (via Daily Star).

The Reds agreed on a £85 million club-record deal with the Primeira Liga club to lure the Uruguayan striker to Anfield.

Nunez grabbed his first Champions League goal for Liverpool in the mauling of Rangers and, in doing so, has earned his former side a £4 million payment.

The first of Nunez's add-on clauses in his contract is a downpayment after making his 10th appearance for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool paid Benfica £65 million up-front, with £20 million set to be paid through individual and team-based bonuses.

Should Nunez make 60 appearances for the Reds, Benfica will be then be owed £8.5 million.

The goal itself scored by the forward against the Scottish Premier League side was an impressive one.

Roberto Firmino's astute pass found the Uruguayan who slotted home past goalkeeper Allan McGregor in the 66th minute.

It is the fourth goal in ten appearances for the Reds as he has endured a slow start to life at Anfield.

Many were expecting Nunez to rival the likes of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane for the Golden Boot.

However, the Uruguayan has taken his time at adapting to life in the Premier League, with just two goals in five appearances.

Reds fans will be hoping his goal against Rangers kickstarts his season and that he follows that up with an impressive outing against City at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side host the second-placed Cityzens this Sunday, October 16.

They are looking to turn things around in the league as they currently sit 10th, winning just two of their opening eight fixtures.

Nunez will be hoping to start for Liverpool against City

Nunez scored against City in the season's curtain raiser

Following the Uruguayan's performance against Rangers, he will be eager to continue his goalscoring form against City this weekend.

His arrival at Anfield has yet to live up to expectations but he is now getting a run of games for the Merseysiders.

Nunez netted in Liverpool's 3-1 Community Shield victory over Pep Guardiola's men on July 30.

A similar performance for both the striker and his side against City is vital as they take on the favorites to lift the league title come May.

Guardiola's side are unbeaten in all competitions, sitting second in the league with eight wins and two draws nine fixtures.

