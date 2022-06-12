"Liverpool are set to reach an agreement" - Fabrizio Romano provides encouraging update on Reds' interest in 18-year-old player 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are 'set to reach an agreement' over personal terms with Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay. The Reds are currently in talks with the Scottish side over a transfer for the teenager. The Premier League giants are interested in signing the 18-year-old as they currently lack cover and adequate competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jurgen Klopp deployed Joe Gomez at right-back when Alexander-Arnold was rested or ruled out of action due to injury last season. The center-back produced a number of impressive performances from the right-back position, but would ideally prefer to play in the center of defense. Ramsay rose through the youth ranks at Aberdeen before being promoted to the club's first team during the 2020-21 campaign.

He became a regular starter for the club last season, making 33 appearances in all competitions. Ramsay's impressive performances earned him the Scottish Football Writer's Association Young Player of the Year award. Romano has claimed that Liverpool are 'confident' they can reach an agreement with Aberdeen over a transfer for the youngster.

"Liverpool are set to reach an agreement with Calvin Ramsay on personal terms, they made an official bid to Aberdeen for the Scottish fullback. Club confident on agreement between clubs, but Aberdeen want around €10 million with add ons included. Talks ongoing," said Romano on Twitter.

Liverpool could also attempt to sign a young midfielder this summer as Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and James Milner are in their thirties and approaching the latter stages of their respective careers.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Club confident on agreement between clubs - but Aberdeen want around €10m with add ons included. Talks ongoing. Liverpool are set to reach an agreement with Calvin Ramsay on personal terms - they made an official bid to Aberdeen for the Scottish fullback.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #LFC Club confident on agreement between clubs - but Aberdeen want around €10m with add ons included. Talks ongoing. Liverpool are set to reach an agreement with Calvin Ramsay on personal terms - they made an official bid to Aberdeen for the Scottish fullback. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #LFCClub confident on agreement between clubs - but Aberdeen want around €10m with add ons included. Talks ongoing.

Joe Gomez could seek a move away from Liverpool this summer

Liverpool FC v SL Benfica Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Joe Gomez was a regular starter for Liverpool during the 2019-20 campaign. The centre-back played a key role in the club's Premier League triumph that season. The 25-year-old, however, saw his progress at Anfield hampered by a long-term knee injury that he suffered whilst on international duty with England in November 2020.

Gomez fell behind Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order at Liverpool last season. He made just 21 appearances for the club in all competitions. The former Charlton defender will be keen to play regular football next season to stand a chance of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Aston Villa want to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer, but Steven Gerrard faces a major battle to convince the Liverpool defender to leave the Reds. NEW: Aston Villa want to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer, but Steven Gerrard faces a major battle to convince the Liverpool defender to leave the Reds. #awlive [mirror] 🚨 NEW: Aston Villa want to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer, but Steven Gerrard faces a major battle to convince the Liverpool defender to leave the Reds. #awlive [mirror] https://t.co/uIAcm1GpEt

He could therefore seek a move away from the Merseyside club this summer. As per The Athletic (via Sportsmole), Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in signing Joe Gomez.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far