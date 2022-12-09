Liverpool set sights on 24-year-old forward with €60 million price-tag: Reports

Liverpool are showing an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The Reds may need a new attacking signing, with Brazilian Roberto Firmino's contract expiring at the end of the season.

Muani, 24, has been earmarked as a potential replacement, per Foot Mercato.

He has impressed for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this season, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in 23 appearances across competitions.

The French striker arrived from Nantes at Deutsche Bank Park this past summer on a free transfer.

Muani's performances for Frankfurt earned him a call-up to the French national team for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after Christopher Nkunku picked up an injury.

Liverpool are said to be seduced by the player's versatility and ability to influence others' performances.

He can play as a center-forward and right-winger but is more of a classic number nine.

However, Liverpool are not the only side keeping tabs on the Frenchman, as Tottenham Hotspur are also noted as potential suitors.

Reports in Germany have claimed that Frankfurt will be looking for a fee of around €60m (£52m) to part ways with Muani.

He has five years left on his current deal with the Bundesliga side having only arrived in the summer.

Liverpool are boosted by the return of winger Luis Diaz from injury

The Colombian has returned to first-team training

Liverpool have encountered an injury crisis at the start of the season, with several first-team players picking up knocks.

This includes the likes of Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Diaz, 25, suffered a knee injury in a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in early October.

The Colombian has become integral to Jurgen Klopp's attack, making 12 appearances, scoring four goals, and providing three assists.

The Reds have been handed good news concerning Diaz's return to action as the former FC Porto winger was pictured in training, per the Daily Mail.

He was seen with players taking part in a 12-day camp in the United Arab Emirates as Klopp's men prepare for the return of Premier League football.

Diaz took to social media to comment on his return, saying:

"Very Happy to be back."

Liverpool's first competitive fixture after the FIFA World Cup break is against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on 22 December.

But before that, Diaz will be able to get minutes under his belt as the Reds take on Lyon and AC Milan in mid-World Cup friendlies.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes