Liverpool set sights on Borussia Dortmund forward who is believed to have blown Jurgen Klopp away with his performances: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko, with Jurgen Klopp said to be 'blown away' by the forward.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are one of a number of huge clubs that have set their sights on the 17-year-old striker. Moukoko became the youngest player in Bundesliga history when he replaced Erling Haaland in November of 2020 and has enjoyed a stunning start to his career.

The forward is considered one of the brightest young attackers in world football, already playing 52 times for Dortmund and scoring eight goals. Moukoko has provided four assists and scored three times this term, including a strike in his team's recent epic comeback against Bayern Munich.

Liverpool could soon be in the market for a new forward, with Roberto Firmino's contract set to expire next summer. However, they will face plenty of competition to sign Moukoko, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and several Premier League clubs all interested in signing the Dortmund wonderkid,

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge admirer of the teenage sensation, who has netted six times in his five appearances for the Germany U21 side.

Pundit claims he would 'pay to watch' Liverpool forward every week

During the Reds' 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday, Chelsea legend Pat Nevin sang the praises of Roberto Firmino following his eye-catching first-half display.

Although the Brazilian international didn't score, his role as a number 10 was invaluable to the Reds' victory. Nevin told BBC 5 Live (per The Liverpool Echo):

“West Ham got the penalty kick so they know they can create chances. Then they got a chance from the corner kick as well. It would have been grotesquely unfair if Liverpool had been level at half-time because they played really well there."

“Nunez caught the eye with a goal and the two chances that he had. Salah looks good but Firmino, I would pay to watch that every week. He was superb.”

Firmino has been in sparkling form this season under Klopp and has been a rare bright spark in an otherwise difficult campaign for the Merseyside club. The Brazilian has netted eight times and provided four assists in 14 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

