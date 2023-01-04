Liverpool set to sign Portugal international after making a commitment to complete €50m deal: Reports

Liverpool are set to sign Portuguese international Matheus Nunes in a deal worth €50 million from fellow Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wolves, according to The Telegraph.

The Portugal international joined Wolves from Portuguese club Sporting CP in 2022 on a five-year deal worth €45 million. He also made his international debut in 2021 and was included in the 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite his lack of experience at the highest level, it is believed that Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and his staff have been thoroughly impressed by Nunes' potential. They believe he has the talent to make an impact at Anfield.

The Reds have reportedly committed to completing the deal, which could see Nunes join the club very soon. As things stand, Liverpool are all set to secure Matheus Nunes' services after the end of the ongoing season in a deal involving a €50 million contract.

Nunes will become the latest addition to the Liverpool side in the latest overhaul under Klopp. The Reds have struggled to maintain consistency in their performances this season.

The Merseysiders are sixth in the table, winning just eight of their 17 matches in the Premier League. The Reds made a disastrous start to 2023 as they lost 3-1 against Brentford to register their fifth-season defeat on 2 January.

Klopp reportedly wants to dip into the winter transfer window to bolster his team's chances of finishing in the top four to seal a Champions League birth. The Reds have already signed Dutch international Cody Gakpo following his brilliant performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They have also been linked with a blockbuster move for England's World Cup star Jude Bellingham by Football 365. The Englishman could reportedly cost the Reds a staggering €120 million if Borussia Dortmund agree to the youngster leave.

''That's insanely difficult'' - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on his team's chances of finishing in the top-four

Liverpool manager Klopp has admitted that it will be 'insanely difficult' for his team to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League at the end of the 2022-23 season. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"Reaching the Champions League is of course extremely important for us. That's insanely difficult. People are a bit spoiled there because we've mostly made it early in recent years."

The Reds have been one of the most successful teams in English football in recent years, winning the Premier League in the 2019-20 season. They have also won one Champions League title in 2019.

However, with several strong teams competing for a top-four finish this term, it will not be easy for the Merseysiders to qualify for Europe's premier club competition again.

