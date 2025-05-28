Liverpool set to strengthen squad in key area after sealing deal for Florian Wirtz: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to try to add a new striker to their ranks after finalising a summer deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

The Reds, who lifted their 20th league title last Sunday, are thought to be keen to refresh their squad in the future. The club have allegedly already finalised a £30 million move to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen.

Now, Liverpool are allegedly closing in on Wirtz with Manchester City and Bayern Munich out of the transfer race. They lodged an initial offer worth around £84 million to sign the German earlier this week, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to Daily Mail, Arne Slot's side are expected to continue dishing out money after snapping up Wirtz this summer. They are keen to sign a new striker with Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike currently on their radar.

However, the Merseyside outfit need to offload a few players to launch a move for Ekitike. They could cash in on Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Ekitike, who is also reportedly a Chelsea transfer target, relished a stellar season at Frankfurt in the 2024-25 term. The 22-year-old contributed 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across all competitions for Frankfurt in the 2024-25 campaign.

Liverpool attacker labelled 'transfer mistake'

During a recent chat with betting outlet Betting Lounge, former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann shared his honest thoughts on Darwin Nunez. The German said (h/t Metro):

"Is Darwin Nunez the biggest transfer mistake in Liverpool’s history? Maybe, it's just part of the game. When you bring players in, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. People probably thought, myself included, if you bring somebody in for £64 million, it guarantees you goals, but looking back it wasn't money well spent."

Hamann, who also represented Bayern Munich as a player, concluded:

"Now you need to see how much you recoup. Maybe one of the Saudi clubs comes and you get your money back. The other thing is, we shouldn't forget that he's been part of a title winning side. He was part of the team. He contributed maybe not as much as others, but sometimes it's easier to swallow when you bring a player in like him, when the team is still successful regardless."

Nunez, 25, netted seven goals and recorded seven assists in 47 matches across all competitions for the Merseyside club in the 2024-25 season.

The Uruguayan striker's current contract will run out in June 2028.

