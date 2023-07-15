Liverpool set surprise asking price for Jordan Henderson's move to Al-Ettifaq – Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set a shock price tag on their captain Jordan Henderson ahead of his expected transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Henderson, 33, has emerged as a potential summer outgoing following the Reds' recent business this summer. He has fallen behind in the pecking order at the club after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai's arrivals for a combined fee of around £95 million.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are preparing themselves for Henderson's exit as Al-Ettifaq are closing in on the midfielder's signature. They are expected to agree on a fee of around £10 million for their skipper, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025.

Meanwhile, the Steven Gerrard-coached Saudi team have reached an agreement on personal terms with the 77-cap England international. They are thought to have offered him a lucrative deal that would almost quadruple his current salary to over £700,000-per-week.

Henderson, who has helped Liverpool lift eight trophies during his 12-year stint, is expected to secure a move to Al-Ettifaq for a big final payday. He could also team up with his former captain Gerrard and ensure a considerable amount of first-team minutes for himself.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have told Henderson that they would not stand in his way of a summer transfer. Should they lose the former Sunderland man this summer, they would be without five of their midfielders from last campaign. The other earlier exits were James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and loanee Arthur Melo.

Overall, Henderson has scored 33 goals and contributed 61 assists in 492 games across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Journalist insists Liverpool will be content to cash in on Jordan Henderson and 2 others

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, journalist Graeme Bailey claimed that Liverpool could offload Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara for a fine sum this summer. He elaborated:

"Is this too good an opportunity to not accept bids and completely overhaul the midfield? I agree. FSG are looking at it thinking we can make money on Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago. And also clear their entire wage packet, none of this paying 50%, which I think for Fabinho and Thiago they thought they would have to pay half their wages to get them off the wage bill in a year's time."

While Henderson is reportedly close to joining Al-Ettifaq this summer, Fabinho has drawn interest from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad of late. Thiago, on the other hand, has allegedly been linked with a host of Saudi teams and the likes of Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Bailey stated that Liverpool could sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia with the potential incoming fee from the trio's sale. He added:

"I think they will want another midfielder anyway, it's interesting. I think if they get rid of those three and use the money, Romeo Lavia is a player who we have talked about. I have said that Lavia could end up being the most in-demand star in the Premier League and it's teeing up quite lovely for him now. I think if they could, FSG would be booking a mini bus now and getting them to the airport."

Lavia, 19, joined Southampton from Manchester City for an initial £10.5 million in 2022. He scored once in 35 matches for them last campaign. He has emerged on Chelsea and Arsenal's radar in the past as well.