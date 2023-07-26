Liverpool set to table £45 million offer to beat rivals to transfer target: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to table a £45 million offer to sign Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds want to act quickly and sign Lavia, as Chelsea are keeping an eye on him. Liverpool's first offer of £37 million was swiftly turned down by Southampton, as per the Athletic.

Liverpool's second offer is believed to have £42.5 million in fixed fee and £2.5 million in add-ons. Lavia signed for Southampton from Manchester City for £12 million last summer.

The Belgium international's future at St. Mary's has come under the scanner after just one year following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League. The Reds, meanwhile, are eager to bolster their midfield further after Jordan Henderson's imminent move to Al-Ettifaq.

The Reds lost James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on free transfers but swiftly signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Henderson's exit would leave them without a key cog in midfield, though.

It remains to be seen how Southampton respond if the Merseyside giants submit their latest offer. They have reportedly placed a £50 million price tag on the 19-year-old midfielder who has four years left in his contract.

Lavia made 34 appearances for the Saints across competitions last season, where he also garnered praise from his former manager Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones reflects on role in England U21 Euros win

Curtis Jones played a major role in England winning the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia.

Lee Carsley's side did not concede throughout the tournament, with Jones playing in all but one of their six games. He scored the winner in the final against Spain earlier this month, albeit through a bit of luck.

Jones, who started his career as a winger, has been used by Jurgen Klopp as an attacking No. 8 at Liverpool, but Carsley used him in a deeper role in a four-man midfield alongside Angel Gomes.

Asked about his role in England U21's midfield, the 22-year-old told the Reds' website:

"I'm a kid who just wants to go and play. I wouldn't care if I was a right-back or a centre-half. I just want to go and play. I adapted well, I did well. If you want to be the best, you've got to play in the team.

"With the team we have now, there's going to be times when I might have to change roles a little bit to get game time. I've shown that I can play in a deeper role as well..."

Klopp would undoubtedly appreciate this level of versatility from a player who could enjoy a more prominent role next season.