Liverpool shift focus towards key player's contract extension after Luis Diaz capture: Reports

Liverpool are set to shift their focus towards extending Mohamed Salah’s contract after securing Luis Diaz in the January transfer window.

Salah’s current demands amount to nearly £80 million over four years as he wants to be the best-paid player in the Premier League.

The Egyptian has been in scintillating form in the Premier League this season, but it remains to be seen if the Reds will cave in to his demands.

Fans have certainly made their feelings known on social media as they want the club to renew Salah’s deal.

Salah is currently 29 and will be 33 by the time a four-year contract comes to an end. The Reds are still assessing whether it would be worth giving him a four-year deal as he might not be the same player in a few years’ time.

Salah wants to stay at Liverpool but isn’t budging on wage demands

Salah is arguably the most in-form player in Europe at the moment, and he feels he isn’t asking for anything "crazy."

The Egyptian revealed in an interview with GQ magazine that he loves Liverpool and the fans and would like to stay:

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff. The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something because they appreciate what you did for the club. I’ve been here for my fifth year here now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

The 29-year-old has scored 23 goals in 26 games across all competitions for the Reds this season and has looked unstoppable at times.

He has also put in some stellar displays for Egypt as they look to win the AFCON this month. His two goals in five appearances in the AFCON have helped Egypt make the semi-finals, where they will face Cameroon.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will offer an alternative proposal to Salah in the coming months.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh