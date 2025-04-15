Liverpool slap £60m price tag on 28-year-old star linked to Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr - Reports

Liverpool have placed a price tag of £60 million on Barcelona target Luis Diaz, who has been linked with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The Reds are prepared to cash in on the 28-year-old forward in the summer to fund their attempts to strengthen their ranks.
Football Insider reports that the Reds will look for offers of around £60 million to consider selling the forward in the summer. Diaz is contracted to the Reds until 2027, having signed a five-year contract when he joined the club in 2022 for £50 million.
Barcelona have been strongly linked with Diaz as they look to further deepen their attacking numbers ahead of the 2025-26 season. Recently, Saudi giants Al-Nassr have shown an interest in the fleet-footed forward, to have him play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al-Nassr signed Colombian striker Jhon Duran in January and may look to him to convince Diaz to join them in the summer. The Saudi outfit failed to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool in the winter and will be wary going into any negotiations with the Premier League side.
Barcelona will look to create space in their squad with the sale of Ansu Fati in the summer, and may turn to Luis Diaz to fill the space. The Spanish giants may be unable to meet the asking price for the forward, who is said to be keen on one day playing for them.
Colombia international Diaz has played a key role for Arne Slot's Liverpool side this season, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 45 appearances. The former FC Porto man has already surpassed his previous best tally in a season and has been outscored only by Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo for the Reds.
Barcelona, Liverpool in race to sign LaLiga star - Reports
Barcelona and Liverpool have shown their interest in Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu ahead of a potential summer switch, as per reports. The Romania international has caught the attentions of both sides with his quality showings for Rayo this season.
Ratiu is wanted by both Liverpool and Barcelona, as per Fichajes.net, with the defender set to command a fee of around £21 million due to his release clause. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best in his position in the Spanish top-flight this term, earning rave reviews.
Arne Slot's side are in the market for a new right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who appears set to join Real Madrid in the summer. La Blaugrana, on the other hand, are looking to sign cover for Jules Kounde in the right-back position. The Spanish outfit are keen on Ratiu due to his quality and experience in playing for a LaLiga side.