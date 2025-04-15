Liverpool slap £60m price tag on 28-year-old star linked to Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr - Reports

Liverpool have placed a price tag of £60 million on Barcelona target Luis Diaz, who has been linked with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The Reds are prepared to cash in on the 28-year-old forward in the summer to fund their attempts to strengthen their ranks.

Ad

Football Insider reports that the Reds will look for offers of around £60 million to consider selling the forward in the summer. Diaz is contracted to the Reds until 2027, having signed a five-year contract when he joined the club in 2022 for £50 million.

Barcelona have been strongly linked with Diaz as they look to further deepen their attacking numbers ahead of the 2025-26 season. Recently, Saudi giants Al-Nassr have shown an interest in the fleet-footed forward, to have him play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ad

Trending

Al-Nassr signed Colombian striker Jhon Duran in January and may look to him to convince Diaz to join them in the summer. The Saudi outfit failed to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool in the winter and will be wary going into any negotiations with the Premier League side.

Barcelona will look to create space in their squad with the sale of Ansu Fati in the summer, and may turn to Luis Diaz to fill the space. The Spanish giants may be unable to meet the asking price for the forward, who is said to be keen on one day playing for them.

Ad

Colombia international Diaz has played a key role for Arne Slot's Liverpool side this season, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 45 appearances. The former FC Porto man has already surpassed his previous best tally in a season and has been outscored only by Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo for the Reds.

Barcelona, Liverpool in race to sign LaLiga star - Reports

Barcelona and Liverpool have shown their interest in Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu ahead of a potential summer switch, as per reports. The Romania international has caught the attentions of both sides with his quality showings for Rayo this season.

Ad

Ratiu is wanted by both Liverpool and Barcelona, as per Fichajes.net, with the defender set to command a fee of around £21 million due to his release clause. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best in his position in the Spanish top-flight this term, earning rave reviews.

Arne Slot's side are in the market for a new right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who appears set to join Real Madrid in the summer. La Blaugrana, on the other hand, are looking to sign cover for Jules Kounde in the right-back position. The Spanish outfit are keen on Ratiu due to his quality and experience in playing for a LaLiga side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More