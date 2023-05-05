Liverpool star accepts deal to join Premier League club: Reports 

Liverpool midfielder James Milner will reportedly be joining Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Milner, 37, has agreed on a one-year deal with the Seagulls which expires in June 2024. The veteran midfielder will head to the Amex after his contract with the Reds expires at the end of the season.

Milner has been at Liverpool for eight years after joining the Merseysiders on a free transfer in 2015. He has since made 328 appearances across competitions for the club, scoring 26 goals and providing 46 assists. This includes 39 games and two assists in the ongoing season.

The English midfielder has been an ever-present for the Reds and he leaves Anfield as a club legend. He won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup during his time with the club.

Milner will join a Brighton side who are emerging into one of the league's most exciting teams under Roberto De Zerbi. The Seagulls are competing with Liverpool for a place in Europe, currently sixth meaning they qualify for the Europa League.

The midfielder will bring an abundance of experience to the Brighton side that will need strength in depth heading into next season. Jurgen Klopp recently lauded Milner as being key for his side's recent success, saying (via the Guardian):

“He’s a role model. I have told him, I can tell the whole world – nothing we have achieved in the last few years would have happened without James Milner, it’s as easy as that."

Milner will see out the rest of the Merseysiders' campaign. They sit fifth, four points off fourth-placed Manchester United with four games remaining. Klopp's men have played one game more than the Red Devils.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique backs Ibrahima Konate become best center-back in the world

Ibrahima Konate has come in for praise.

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has tipped Ibrahima Konate to become the best center-back in world football. The Frenchman has been in fine form this season, helping Klopp's side keep seven clean sheets in 21 games.

Konate was particularly impressive in the Merseysiders' 1-0 win over Fulham on May 3. Enrique was impressed with what he saw, tweeting:

"Konate if he is able to stay fit he is going to be one of the best center backs in the world. What a player."

Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in £36 million. He has endured injury issues during his time at Anfield but has been catching the eye with inspired performances. He has been a standout performer in Klopp's defense this season despite their topsy-turvy form.

