Liverpool star all but certain to leave the club this summer - Reports

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is all but certain to leave Anfield this summer, according to Sports Witness.

Liverpool signed Xherdan Shaqiri from freshly-relegated side Stoke City in the summer of 2018 for £13.5 million. Despite having a natural ability to turn the game around all by himself, Shaqiri has seen very little game time at Anfield in the past two seasons.

The Swiss international has had many injury setbacks during his time at Liverpool which has forced him down the pecking order.

A disappointing season saw Liverpool go trophyless and scrap into Champions League positions. A summer of overhauling the squad looms over manager Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool are expected to clear some of the fringe players from their squad, with Xherdan Shaqiri most likely to be the one sold in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite having two seasons of minimum game time, Shaqiri still has clubs chasing his signature. One of them being Serie A side SS Lazio. According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Shaqiri is all but certain to leave Liverpool as the Swiss international "hasn’t found much space in England for years."

Xherdan Shaqiri never really settled in Liverpool. Since joining in 2018, the Swiss international has made just 63 appearances for the Reds and scored a measly eight goals along the way.

Liverpool looking to rechannel the funds into rejuvenating the squad

After a season of many highs and lows, Liverpool are set to have a summer where they can finally offload some players from their squad. The two main players who are likely to leave Anfield this summer are aforementioned Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

Under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool follow a sell-to-buy policy. The Reds are looking to rechannel the funds generated from these sales to bolster their squad for next season.

According to various reports, the Reds are interested in buying Dusan Vlahovic from Serie A side Fiorentina as a backup for their front three. The 21-year-old Serbian scored 21 goals in Serie A last season which has attracted attention from not only Liverpool but also AC Milan.

