Liverpool star Cody Gakpo could face action from English FA for breaking rule in 5-1 win over Tottenham: Reports

Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo risks being sanctioned by the English Football Association (FA). This is due to him removing his shirt to display a religious message during his side’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

Gakpo was on the scoresheet, scoring Liverpool’s third goal as they cruised to a 5-1 win at Anfield to claim their 20th top-flight league title. The Dutchman wriggled past a few Spurs defenders in the 18-yard box before putting his effort past goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in the 34th minute.

He took off his shirt in celebration to reveal a vest with the words fondly remembered with Brazil and AC Milan legend Kaka, "I belong to Jesus." Consequently, Gakpo was yellow-carded by referee Thomas Bramall, which is the standard punishment for a player removing their shirt while celebrating a goal.

Ad

Trending

However, as per The Athletic, Cody Gakpo could find himself in hot water as his choice of celebration goes against one of the laws of the FA. According to Law 4 of the FA rules, players are prohibited from displaying any religious, political, or personal messages on their clothing.

The law reads:

"Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo. For any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA."

Ad

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi also committed a similar offense twice in December, displaying a religious message on his rainbow captain’s armband. But the FA reminded him on the two occasions that displaying religious messages on their kit is banned.

Cody Gakpo has scored 17 goals and provided six assists for Liverpool in 45 appearances across competitions this season.

"In my opinion you can become closer to God " – When Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo spoke about his Christian faith

Cody Gakpo had previously spoken publicly about his Christian faith. During an interview with GQ in 2024, he said reading and studying the Bible is like a lifestyle to him, just as football is.

Ad

When asked how important his Christian faith is, he said:

"When I read scripture and study the Bible, it’s like a lifestyle. As a football player, when you’re home, you’re not done because you have to eat good, sleep good, so you’re always busy with that and involved with being a better player. For me, my faith is the same. It’s all day, every day. Everywhere you can become a better person and in my opinion you can become closer to God through that guidance."

Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for a reported fee of €42 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More