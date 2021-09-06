Liverpool star demands £500,000-a-week to extend contract: Reports

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is reportedly asking for an hefty £500,000 per-week wage demand to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future, according to the Mirror.

Mohamed Salah currently has two years remaining on his Liverpool contract. The Reds are seemingly keen to offer their superstar a new long-term contract to tie him down at the club he first joined back in 2017.

However, according to the aforementioned source, Mohamed Salah is likely to demand a hefty weekly wages of £500,000. It would be more than double what he is currently earning at Liverpool. If the Reds agree to Salah's demands, it would make the Egyptian the highest paid player in Liverpool history.

However, Liverpool do not like offering their players such large wages. Hence it is highly unlikely Mohamed Salah will have his way when the two parties sit down to negotiate a new contract. It is believed Salah will eventually receive a pay rise but not as hefty as he is demanding due to the current financial circumstances.

Mohamed Salah has been one of Liverpool's best signings in their illustrious history. The 29-year-old attacker has so far scored 127 goals in 206 appearances for Liverpool, helping the club win the Champions League and the Premier League title.

Liverpool have offered long-term contracts to multiple players this summer

Liverpool had a different kind of summer transfer window compared to their rivals. Instead of spending big-money on signing new players, the Reds instead decided to tie down some of their key players to long-term deals.

Liverpool have offered long-term contracts to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, who are all vital to Jurgen Klopp's system.

Despite spending big on contract renewals, Liverpool did manage to address their defensive issues from last season. They signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million. However, Konate was Liverpool's only arrival this summer.

Many consider Liverpool to still be challenging for the Premier League title despite having a squad which is virtually identical from a couple of years ago. As things stand, the Reds have made a decent start to their Premier League campaign by amassing seven points from their opening three games.

