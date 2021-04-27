Liverpool star eager to leave the club at the end of the season - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has reportedly told his agent to find him a new club as he is eager to leave Anfield at the end of the season. Shaqiri has grown frustrated with the lack of playing time he has received at Liverpool this season, and will look to move away from the club to rejuvenate his career.

According to Football Insider, Shaqiri has drawn interest from Roma and Lazio. The Swiss international is eager to move to a club where he will receive regular playing time.

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City in 2018 in a deal worth £13.5 million. He played a key role in helping the club win the Champions League in his first season with the Reds

Shaqiri also helped Liverpool win their first-ever Premier League title last season. The 29-year-old has often been used as an impact substitute during his time with the Reds, and has been regularly used in cup competitions by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have endured a poor 2020-21 campaign, with a number of the club's key players suffering from injuries and a lack of form. Despite this, Shaqiri has managed to make just 21 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season. He has started only 6 games for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Shaqiri has two years left on his current deal with Liverpool. The Merseyside club have therefore set the price tag at £23 million for the former Bayern Munich man, a fee that they may struggle to get due to the current financial situation of the world of football.

Xherdan Shaqiri is, according to Football Insider, looking for a way out at Liverpool. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) April 26, 2021

Liverpool will look to sell the likes of Shaqiri and Origi this summer to raise funds for future signings

Bulgaria v Switzerland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Liverpool will look to part ways with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, who are currently fringe players in the squad, in order to raise funds for potential signings.

Advertisement

Xherdan Shaqiri has told his agent that he wishes to leave Liverpool this summer. #awlfc [football insider] pic.twitter.com/ie7Yf9HeIA — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 26, 2021

The Reds will look to bounce back from a dismal domestic campaign this season by signing some top-quality players in the summer transfer window. They will want to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League and Champions League titles next season.