Liverpool star not interested in leaving Anfield despite lack of regular minutes: Reports

Liverpool defender Konstantinos Tsimikas is reportedly uninterested in leaving his club in the upcoming summer.

Tsimikas, 27, has established himself as a squad member at Anfield since arriving from Olympiacos Piraeus for £12 million in 2020. So far, he has helped his club lift a total of three trophies, including a FA Cup and a Carabao Cup.

An offensive-minded left-back blessed with pace and crossing, the 26-cap Greece star relished a decent season last time around. He laid out six assists in 28 games for the Merseyside outfit, racking up just 1287 first-team minutes.

According to Sportime reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos, Tsimikas has no intention of securing a permanent transfer away from Anfield in the near future. Meanwhile, the Reds are also not keen to let go of their reliable defender.

Tsimikas, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, is likely to continue as a second-choice option behind Andy Robertson in the next campaign. He could fail to get minutes should his team snap up a left-footed centre-back soon.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to continue with his 3-2-2-3 system next term. Hence, the club are keeping tabs on a left-sided defender. They have been linked with Goncalo Inacio, Levi Colwill and Micky van de Ven so far.

John Barnes opines on Liverpool's summer pursuit of two midfielders

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Liverpool legend John Barnes stated that Nice star Khephren Thuram would be a fine addition to his former club's ranks this summer. He elaborated:

"The age of the players we are looking at is exciting. What Liverpool are trying to do reminds me of Real Madrid where they have Toni Kroos, Luka Modric but have now also added Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde. That's the right way and Thuram would be another welcomed addition."

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the top performers in the Ligue 1 over the last three campaigns. He has scored eight goals and laid out 11 assists in 138 games for Nice so far, helping them achieve a ninth-placed domestic finish.

Sharing his thoughts on the Reds' reported interest in Borussia Monchengladbach ace Manu Kone, Barnes added:

"I've been on record suggesting that we need to sign a defensive midfielder. We need to go back to the template of two or three years ago... when we had hardworking midfielders like Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho. In my opinion, Kone fits that category, so he would be a great signing for Liverpool."

Kone, 22, has established himself as a regular starter for Die Fohlen since arriving from Toulouse for a fee of around £8 million in 2021. So far, the £35 million-rated star has registered six goal involvements in 60 matches for his team.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes